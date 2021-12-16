Dawson Springs woman reacts to surviving but losing home

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ken. (WFIE) - The further we get from the storms, the more stories we learn of people who survived the tornadoes.

Ginny Watts started Friday night celebrating her daughter’s birthday. The next morning, it’s like she’d entered another world.

“We knew we had storm warnings, but who would have thought anything of this magnitude?” Watts said.

The night of the tornado, Ginny Watts planned a sleepover in her basement to celebrate her daughter’s birthday. When her brother and nieces needed a place to go, they took refuge in her home together. As the storm got worse they were prepared with mattresses in secure spots, and what she remembers most - the sound.

“It just got kind of quiet, and then you could just hear the roar outside. The wind was, it was astonishing, just how loud it was, and next thing we know all of the house starts ripping away. You could hear it just pulling.”

Watts says she knew their house had taken a beating.

“I’m gonna be honest, when I walked out of that basement, I was just thankful to be alive. There was a time in that basement when I was just praying to God that he’d get us out of there.”

She’s been looking over the damage to her home and neighborhood for days now. She’s hoping the governor and president’s visit will lead to even more support for the people here.

“I just hope that they provide the assistance needed to those that were affected most, because, you know, our community, we need it right now.”

Watts says some people have asked her if she’s going to rebuild and she says she isn’t sure. There’s no way to know how long it would take and whether it would be worth it to stay or start again somewhere else. The shock of this whole experience has made it hard to think too far in the future.

