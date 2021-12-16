Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Crews respond to working house fire in Evansville

Crews respond to an Evansville house fire Thursday morning.
Crews respond to an Evansville house fire Thursday morning.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 8:59 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say crews responded to a working house fire in Evansville Thursday morning.

They say it happened in the 300 block of North Third Avenue and Franklin just before 9 a.m.

Fire officials told our crews that there was one person inside the home at the time of the fire, but they were able to get out of their own.

They say no injuries were reported.

Authorities with the Evansville Fire Department say it started on the bottom floor, toward the back of the house and spread to the second floor.

They say this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Alvey and Samuel Huggler
EPD: Two arrests in Kirkwood shooting; one hired to kill victim
Jacob Butler.
Officers: Man accused of taking pictures of juveniles in EVSC restroom
President Joe Biden gave his remarks after surveying the storm damage in Dawson Springs on...
President Biden remarks on tornado response in Western Kentucky
Carl Taylor Jr.
Police: Evansville man facing charges in death of his girlfriend
Lucas Souder.
Man facing domestic battery charge in connection to Evansville stabbing

Latest News

Darius Fingers.
Affidavit: Evansville man arrested on drug dealing charges
First Lady Britainy Beshear
Kentucky First Lady gives update on Western Kentucky Toy Drive
Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear to hold Team Kentucky update
Cleanup continues after the deadly tornado in Hopkins Co.
Cleanup continues after deadly tornado in Hopkins Co.