Crews respond to working house fire in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say crews responded to a working house fire in Evansville Thursday morning.

They say it happened in the 300 block of North Third Avenue and Franklin just before 9 a.m.

Fire officials told our crews that there was one person inside the home at the time of the fire, but they were able to get out of their own.

They say no injuries were reported.

Authorities with the Evansville Fire Department say it started on the bottom floor, toward the back of the house and spread to the second floor.

They say this is an ongoing investigation.

Firefighters are in the 300 block of N. 3rd Ave. and Franklin Street at a working house fire. Please use caution if you are in the area pic.twitter.com/rFa4lyTDgg — Evansville Fire Department (@EvansvilleFD) December 16, 2021

