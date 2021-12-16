Birthday Club
Cleanup continues after deadly tornado in Hopkins Co.

By Jessica Costello
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Volunteer groups will be up early once again in many of our Western Kentucky communities as they continue cleanup efforts after those deadly storms.

Our crew stopped by the Revival Center in Dawson Springs Thursday morning. It is just one of many places accepting donations for families who lost everything in that tornado.

The Revival Center is a fairly new church to Dawson Springs, but the pastor tells us they were ready to step up as soon as they heard the community needed their help.

They are accepting any and all donations, whether it’s monetary or essential items

You can get in contact with the Revival Center on their Facebook page.

They’re also located at 402 E Arcadia Avenue in Dawson Springs.

The Revival Center is just one example of the many people who are trying to make this horrible situation a little easier for this community.

If you are looking for somewhere to donate, the Red Cross is hosting the Tri-State Cares Telethon. Phone banks are open now and will be until 6:30 Thursday night.

