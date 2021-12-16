Birthday Club
On Alert for heavy rain, possible flooding Friday-Saturday

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Winds subsided over the Tri-State on Thursday as a cold front moved through. Showers and thunderstorms will taper off on Thursday night with cloudy skies and a low of 35. The cold front will return from the south as a warm front on Friday afternoon and evening. Heavy rainfall will be a concern from Friday afternoon through midday Saturday. Many areas will see between 2-3″ of rain during that time, and localized flooding may occur. Temperatures will hover in the upper 40s through Saturday. Skies will clear on Sunday and remain mostly sunny through the middle of next week. Daytime highs will rise into the mid 40s to 50 and lows will sink into the low 30s and upper 20s....seasonable for this time of the year.

