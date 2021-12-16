Affidavit: Evansville man arrested on drug dealing charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested on drug dealing charges early Thursday morning.

Officers say they recognized 28-year-old Darius Fingers, who has a warrant out for his arrest, walking down Line Street with a black bag slung across him.

They say Fingers got in someone’s SUV, but he got out of the vehicle on South Kerth Avenue, just north of Graham Avenue.

That’s where he was taken into custody.

Officers say they found his bag in the backseat of the SUV.

Inside, officers say they found four plastics bags of marijuana, another plastic bag that contained pink pills, which were later identified as MDMA, they also found oxycodone as well as a digital scale.

Authorities say they found two more plastic bags with a white powder substance inside that tested positive for fentanyl.

Darius Fingers was booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on dealing related charges.

