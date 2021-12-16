Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

5 children die when bouncy castle blown away in Australia

The scene is processed after a bouncy castle was blown away in Australia, killing five children.
The scene is processed after a bouncy castle was blown away in Australia, killing five children.(Source: Nine News/CNN)
By Nine News staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:27 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEVONPORT, Australia (Nine News/CNN) - Five children are dead and four are critically injured after they fell from a bouncy castle in Australia.

Tasmanian police said wind had lifted it 32 feet in the air.

Two girls and two boys are among the dead. The gender of the fifth child is not known.

Given their grade levels, they’re probably between ages 10 and 12.

The school said the bouncy castle was supposed to be part of a celebration for the end of the school year.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the deaths at Hillcrest Primary School “just shattering. They are just unthinkably heartbreaking. And young children on a fun day out with their families, and it turns to such horrific tragedy at this time of year. It just breaks your heart.”

Copyright 2021 Nine News via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Alvey and Samuel Huggler
EPD: Two arrests in Kirkwood shooting; one hired to kill victim
Jacob Butler.
Officers: Man accused of taking pictures of juveniles in EVSC restroom
President Joe Biden gave his remarks after surveying the storm damage in Dawson Springs on...
President Biden remarks on tornado response in Western Kentucky
Carl Taylor Jr.
Police: Evansville man facing charges in death of his girlfriend
Couple survives storm after house is picked up with them inside
Couple survives storm after house is picked up with them inside

Latest News

The interior is seen of the execution chamber in the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute, Ind,...
House panel demands information on federal execution drug
Weather sirens in Warrick Co. to no longer be used to alert volunteer fire departments.
Weather sirens in Warrick Co. to no longer be used to alert volunteer fire departments
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison discussed a tragedy in Australia caused by a bouncy...
'Unthinkably heartbreaking': Australian PM discusses bouncy castle deaths
Thursday Sunrise Headlines 12/16
Thursday Sunrise Headlines