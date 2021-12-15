Birthday Club
Windy, Warmer

On Alert: High Winds
By Byron Douglas
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly cloudy and windy with scattered showers. Winds gusting 25 to 40-miles an hour with warmer high temps in the lower 60s. Tonight, cloudy and mild with showers late. Lows in the mid-50s.

Thursday, cloudy with occasional showers and thunderstorms. The severe weather threat is low but isolated storms will pack lightning. High temps in the lower 60s behind southerly winds.

Friday, cloudy with additional rain in the forecast. Cooler high temps can be expected in the lower 50s.

Alert Day WFIE
New Alert Days for high winds and heavy rain/flooding potential.

