Windy, Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly cloudy and windy with scattered showers. Winds gusting 25 to 40-miles an hour with warmer high temps in the lower 60s. Tonight, cloudy and mild with showers late. Lows in the mid-50s.

Thursday, cloudy with occasional showers and thunderstorms. The severe weather threat is low but isolated storms will pack lightning. High temps in the lower 60s behind southerly winds.

Friday, cloudy with additional rain in the forecast. Cooler high temps can be expected in the lower 50s.

