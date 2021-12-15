Birthday Club
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:09 AM CST
(WFIE) - We are on alert today for strong winds in our area.

President Joe Biden is making his way to Western Kentucky today to tour the devastation left behind by the weekend’s deadly tornadoes. He’ll be visiting hard-hit Mayfield and Dawson Springs.

We’re continuing to learn new information every day about the towns impacted by the deadly storms, including how many homes were impacted in Dawson Springs.

We could learn more information today on a shooting on Evansville’s eastside. They say the suspect left the scene.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

