Volunteers help with cleanup efforts in Hopkins Co.

By Jessica Costello and Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - People from all over are in Hopkins County helping with cleanup efforts.

It takes a community, that’s what all of the volunteers in Hopkins Co. are saying.

On Wednesday, people came in from different counties, different cities and even different states to help those who lost everything during Friday’s deadly storm.

The main focus Wednesday was breaking up entire trees that spiraled through homes and digging through what’s left to try and salvage anything they can.

Volunteers say they wouldn’t want to be anywhere else but there.

“Trying to come together as a community to make sure everything is okay, with the rain and stuff moving in, and everybody’s trying to get tarps on the houses, like we did this one back here,” volunteer April Shrum said.

“So trying, trying to be strong as a community and Crittenden County folks came in and they’ve been heaven sent.”

