Salvation Army’s red kettles receive match of $15K for next two days

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Salvation Army say they have received a generous pledge to match up to $15,000 ($7,500 per day) for December 15-16.

They say this match will be focused on all red kettles throughout the Evansville area.

Officials tell us the money will be used to fund the Salvation Army’s Christmas assistance, which includes presents for over 2,000 children and food for their families.

Their soup kitchen and food pantry will also benefit from this campaign.

