President Biden set to visit tornado damage in western Kentucky.

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - President Joe Biden is set to visit the Commonwealth to tour some of the towns destroyed after the deadly tornados.

We know at least 74 people have died in Kentucky, so the President will be coming to the area Wednesday to see the damage for himself.

Exact times haven’t been shared, but we do know Air Force One is set to arrive a little after 10 at Fort Campbell. That’s where he will be briefed on response operations.

Then he’ll head out to Mayfield, Kentucky in Graves County.

Biden said he was talking with local officials to plan an itinerary and didn’t want to be a distraction from the ongoing emergency response.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki also said he is not planning to give a speech from Kentucky.

After a stop in Mayfield, we’re told he’ll then visit Dawson Springs. Air Force One is set to leave Fort Campbell around 5 p.m.

Our crews spoke with the Hopkins County Judge-Executive on Tuesday and he says 14 people are confirmed dead in the county. Officials are even going as high as 17 people right now, but some of those people were taken out of the county for treatment.

The judge-executive says crews have been doing extensive search and rescues from small teams, volunteer fire departments, sheriff’s offices, all the way to FEMA professional search teams.

[FEMA helping with search & rescue efforts in Hopkins Co.]

Judge-Executive Whitfield says with that being said, they’re confident they aren’t going to find any other bodies in the rubble here.

We know many people here are still without electricity, water and gas.

Officials tell us electric companies have been working to get that back on. They’re anticipating it will be two to three days before it’s back up.

As for gas, officials say they’re hoping by the end of the week to have it turned back on for most residents.

And regarding the water, here’s what the judge-executive had to say.

“Water, that’s an interesting story,” said Judge-Executive Whitfield. “The guy that’s working on most of our water systems, his house was destroyed and he has not missed a beat, so we think by the end of the day Friday we should have most of the water back to the county. The problem with that is every time we pressurize a piece of the water line up, we find other problems we have to fix. So it’s an ongoing process, so hopefully, by Friday we’ll have that up.”

We know this deadly storm destroyed many of our small communities. The judge-executive says, right now, from aerial images they’ve seen, about 810 houses were at least touched by the tornado.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.