Police: Evansville man facing charges in death of his girlfriend

Carl Taylor Jr.
Carl Taylor Jr.(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - They say it happened on North First Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say suspect Carl Taylor Jr. told them he hit his girlfriend Melana Davis with his SUV after she fired several shots at him.

According to the affidavit, Davis died at the scene.

Police also say Taylor admitted he had been drinking when it happened.

Officers say they found a bullet hole in the front driver’s side window and several shell casings.

Taylor is facing a charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated resulting in death.

Taylor made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

