Officers: Man accused of taking pictures of juveniles in EVSC restroom

Jacob Butler.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A University of Evansville student tutor is in jail accused of taking pictures of juveniles in an EVSC restroom.

According to an affidavit, the principal at an EVSC elementary school called police at the being of the month to report the alleged incident.

Officials say the principal told them 20-year-old Jacob Butler allegedly took pictures of juveniles in the restroom.

An affidavit states that Butler is a tutor at the school and works there a couple of days a week.

Safety officials at UE were able to help the Evansville Police Department get in contact with Butler.

Officers say Butler admitted to taking pictures of students while in the restroom.

Authorities say they received a search warrant for Butler’s phone, where they say they found several pictures of juveniles.

Butler is facing child exploitation, child molestation and voyeurism charges.

