NWS release preliminary data for Western Kentucky tornado, confirmed as EF-4

Damage in Bremen
Damage in Bremen(Greg Lamb)
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (WFIE) - The National Weather Service has released its findings for a tornado that destroyed several communities in the western part of Kentucky.

NWS officials say they have determined the tornado that traveled from Fulton County to Muhlenberg County as an EF-4 tornado.

According to a press release, the tornado reached estimated peak winds of 190 miles per hour and the length of its path was an estimated 128 miles.

NWS officials say the worst amounts of damage along the tornado track were in Cayce, Mayfield, north of Benton, south of Princeton, Dawson Springs, Barnsley, Bremen and possibly others.

Officials say additional details will be released as they become available.

