National Guard helping in Bremen, Ky. after deadly tornado

BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - The National Guard is among those helping with storm clean up in western Kentucky.

The state deployed more than 300 National Guard members to places most affected by the deadly storms.

One of those being Bremen.

Among those watching over a town of about 300 people, is Sergeant Jesse Morris. A familiar face around these parts of western Kentucky.

“I’m from Belton. Which is maybe 15 minutes south of here. I run a business here in Central City. I’m a general manager of a business and I know a lot of people that are from here,” Morris says.

“I’ve made a lot of friends here in Bremen, a couple that have lost their lives,” he continued.

So on Friday night as Sgt. Morris watched storms pass through familiar roads, he waited.

“We got word from upper command that we might be called out cause we’re so close to this area. So, we started to prepare,” Morris says. “Then around two, three o’clock in the morning, the phone calls started rolling in.”

Now, he’s back to his roots, helping people he’s grown up knowing, after devastation.

“It’s really heart breaking to see just being from this area knowing a lot of these people that this has affected directly. It’s really hard to look at being from here,” Morris says.

But if there’s one thing that is clear in all of this mess, it’s Sgt. Morris’ heart for his community.

“There’s no place I’d rather be right now than helping my community.”

