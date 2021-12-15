Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

National Guard helping in Bremen, Ky. after deadly tornado

By Monica Watkins and Jessica Costello
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - The National Guard is among those helping with storm clean up in western Kentucky.

The state deployed more than 300 National Guard members to places most affected by the deadly storms.

One of those being Bremen.

Among those watching over a town of about 300 people, is Sergeant Jesse Morris. A familiar face around these parts of western Kentucky.

“I’m from Belton. Which is maybe 15 minutes south of here. I run a business here in Central City. I’m a general manager of a business and I know a lot of people that are from here,” Morris says.

“I’ve made a lot of friends here in Bremen, a couple that have lost their lives,” he continued.

So on Friday night as Sgt. Morris watched storms pass through familiar roads, he waited.

“We got word from upper command that we might be called out cause we’re so close to this area. So, we started to prepare,” Morris says. “Then around two, three o’clock in the morning, the phone calls started rolling in.”

Now, he’s back to his roots, helping people he’s grown up knowing, after devastation.

“It’s really heart breaking to see just being from this area knowing a lot of these people that this has affected directly. It’s really hard to look at being from here,” Morris says.

But if there’s one thing that is clear in all of this mess, it’s Sgt. Morris’ heart for his community.

“There’s no place I’d rather be right now than helping my community.”

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Posey County Sheriff's Office says a driver was killed when he drove off a roadway and...
Deputies: Man dies after driving into water, overturning vehicle in Posey Co.
Crash at Grimm and 66
Crews called to rollover crash in Warrick Co.
12/14 Sunrise Headlines
Names of those killed in Bremen and Dawson Springs begin to emerge
Man gets last text from mom as tornado hits Dawson Springs
Man gets last text from mom as tornado hits Dawson Springs
Jordan Baize plays piano after home destroyed by piano
Bremen man loses home to tornado, stops to play piano in praise

Latest News

Dispatch: Shots fired on Kirkwood Drive
Gov. Beshear tours Muhlenberg Co. tornado damage
Gov. Beshear tours Muhlenberg Co. tornado damage
Gibson Co. making progress on jail project
Gibson Co. making progress on jail project
Gibson Co. making progress on jail project
Gibson Co. making progress on jail project