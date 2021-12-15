HENDERSON. Ky. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested for trying to deliver fentanyl in Henderson.

Officials say 23-year-old Tyrell Culley was arrested on 41 North.

Man facing drug trafficking charges after controlled delivery in Henderson.

Officials say a detective met up with him during a controlled delivery of the Fentanyl, marijuana and thousands of dollars.

This was after an investigation between several agencies in Kentucky.

Culley is in the Henderson County Jail on trafficking charges.

