Man facing drug trafficking charges after controlled delivery in Henderson

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HENDERSON. Ky. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was arrested for trying to deliver fentanyl in Henderson.

Officials say 23-year-old Tyrell Culley was arrested on 41 North.

Officials say a detective met up with him during a controlled delivery of the Fentanyl, marijuana and thousands of dollars.

This was after an investigation between several agencies in Kentucky.

Culley is in the Henderson County Jail on trafficking charges.

