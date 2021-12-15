Birthday Club
Mail trucks damaged in tornadoes taken to Evansville to be replaced

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evidence of the severity of those deadly storms in Kentucky reached as far as Evansville.

You could see mangled mail trucks behind the post office downtown.

Officials say they were damaged in the tornadoes and then transported to Evansville because it’s the closest vehicle maintenance facility.

Luckily, it’s standard practice for drivers to empty their trucks before the end of the day, so no mail was damaged.

