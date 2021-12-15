Birthday Club
Ind. reports 4k new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Indiana COVID-19
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Health Officials reported 4,732 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and 87 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 1,170,950 cases and 17,649 deaths.

It shows 120 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 55 new cases in Warrick County, 30 new cases in Gibson County, 20 new cases in Dubois County, 11 new cases in Pike and Posey counties, 12 new cases in Spencer County and 10 new cases in Perry County.

Any Hoosier five and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

  • Vanderburgh Co. - 36,001 cases, 502 deaths
  • Dubois Co. - 9,095 cases, 144 deaths
  • Warrick Co. - 12,801 cases, 196 deaths
  • Perry Co. - 3,064 cases, 54 deaths
  • Posey Co. - 4,253 cases, 45 deaths
  • Gibson Co. - 7,432 cases, 119 deaths
  • Spencer Co. - 3,782 cases, 48 deaths
  • Pike Co. - 2,644 cases, 45 deaths

