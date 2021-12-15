Ind. reports 4k new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana Health Officials reported 4,732 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and 87 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is now 1,170,950 cases and 17,649 deaths.

It shows 120 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 55 new cases in Warrick County, 30 new cases in Gibson County, 20 new cases in Dubois County, 11 new cases in Pike and Posey counties, 12 new cases in Spencer County and 10 new cases in Perry County.

Any Hoosier five and older can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

Vanderburgh Co. - 36,001 cases, 502 deaths

Dubois Co. - 9,095 cases, 144 deaths

Warrick Co. - 12,801 cases, 196 deaths

Perry Co. - 3,064 cases, 54 deaths

Posey Co. - 4,253 cases, 45 deaths

Gibson Co. - 7,432 cases, 119 deaths

Spencer Co. - 3,782 cases, 48 deaths

Pike Co. - 2,644 cases, 45 deaths

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.