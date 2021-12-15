Birthday Club
Hopkins Co. Schools helping students impacted by severe storms
By Arden Gregory
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NORTONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - With Alert Days on the board and thunderstorms possible for Thursday, a lot of people still trying to recover from Friday’s storms are understandably nervous.

Even though Hopkins County Schools are closed, teachers and staff are still doing whatever they can to help their students.

14 News went to Southside Elementary School on Wednesday. This is one of many Hopkins County Schools helping to distribute donations and serve hot meals to families impacted by these storms.

School counselor Toni Martin says your kids may be more impacted by this tragedy than you realize, and it’s important to have honest, age-appropriate discussions with them about what happened.

“Give them space to really talk about how they feel,” Martin said. “I think a lot of the younger kids especially have never experienced anything like this and may have no vocabulary to express how they feel. But they just need to have a safe place to talk about it, and the power of a hug is huge.”

Martin also suggested keeping older kids away from the extremes of social media, and doing whatever you can to maintain a sense of safety and normalcy.

