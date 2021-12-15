Evansville homeowner wins HVAC equipment through annual giveaway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is the lucky winner of Brackett Heating and Air’s annual “Caring for our Community” giveaway.

Each year, Bracket surprises one lucky homeowner to receive nearly $10,000 worth of new heating and air conditioning equipment.

The winner, Tracy Hayden of Evansville, says ahead of the winter weather, this surprise is a blessing.

Hayden and his wife, Tasha, will see their new heater and air conditioner installed sometime next week, which is just in time for Christmas.

