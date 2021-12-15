Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Audi recall: Water can enter computer, reducing engine power

FILE - The Audi logo is on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.
FILE - The Audi logo is on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen’s Audi luxury brand is recalling 289,000 SUVs in the U.S. because water can get into a control computer under the back seats.

The recall covers certain 2021 and 2022 Q5 and SQ5 Sportback models and some 2018 through 2022 Q5 and SQ5 models.

The company says in documents posted by U.S. safety regulators that water can get to the computer through liquid spilled onto the back seat, or from a leaky body seam.

That can cause the computer to shut down and reduce engine power, increasing the risk of a crash.

VW says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries.

Dealers will install a cover to protect the computers and seal an underbody seam at no cost to owners, who will be notified starting Feb. 24.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Alvey
EPD: Evansville man arrested on 3 counts of attempted murder
Man gets last text from mom as tornado hits Dawson Springs
Man gets last text from mom as tornado hits Dawson Springs
12/14 Sunrise Headlines
Names of those killed in Bremen and Dawson Springs begin to emerge
Lucas Souder.
Man arrested in connection to Evansville stabbing
Alert Day WFIE
New Alert Days for high winds and heavy rain/flooding potential.

Latest News

bell hooks, the author, educator and activist whose explorations of how race, gender, economics...
bell hooks, groundbreaking feminist thinker, dies at 69
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’
President Biden set to visit tornado damage in western Kentucky.
President Biden surveying damage in Mayfield
Jacob Butler.
Officers: Man accused of taking pictures of juveniles in EVSC restroom
Steve Grove, a chaplain at Hennepin County Medical Center, prays in a COVID-19 patient's room,...
US faces a double coronavirus surge as omicron advances