On Alert for winds, then heavy rainfall & flooding through Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Winds were picking up across the Tri-State on Wednesday afternoon. Peak gusts of near 40mph are likely through Wednesday night and early Thursday. Winds will be strong enough to topple damaged trees and buildings across the tornado strike zone in Western Kentucky. A powerful cold front will bring thunderstorms and rain into the region by mid-morning Thursday. Severe weather is not expected, but heavy rainfall is possible with up to an inch locally. The cold front will stall out and return as a warm front on Friday-Saturday. More thunderstorms possible, along with heavy rainfall and another 1-2″ of rain. Local flooding will be a concern from Friday through Saturday, particularly in areas where debris may have blocked creeks that would typically handle runoff. The weather pattern will finally quiet down on Sunday as cooler air returns. The first half of next week will be sunny and seasonable with highs in the 40s and lows in the mid 20s to around 30.

