Watch Live: Gov. Holcomb announcing READI grant winners

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Governor Holcomb will join the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) board meeting to announce the READI awards.

Watch it live here at 3 p.m. Central.

[Previous: Evansville Regional Economic Partnership presents development plans to state]

As we’ve reported, the Evansville region is competing against 16 other Hoosier regions for a cut of $500 million in READI grant money.

A 200 page long plan outlines several planned projects that leaders hope the money will help pay for.

We’ll have reaction from Mayor Winnecke after the announcements are made.

