Gov. Beshear says 74 Kentuckians now confirmed dead

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Beshear gave an update Tuesday on tornado damage across the commonwealth and the state’s response.

Governor Beshear says there are now 74 confirmed deaths from the storms.

He says 17 of those are in Hopkins County and 11 of them are in Muhlenberg County.

Governor Beshear says around 100 Kentuckians are still missing, and eight people who where found have still not been identified.

He says 12 of the deaths are children. The youngest is two moths old.

Governor Beshear says it’s going to be a difficult Christmas for the children impacted by the tornados. He announced a toy drive, and asked people to shower those children in toys.

He’ll also be in Muhlenberg County Tuesday afternoon.

