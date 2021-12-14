Birthday Club
Gov. Beshear says 74 Kentuckians now confirmed dead

Governor Andy Beshear
Governor Andy Beshear(WKYT)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Beshear gave an update Tuesday on tornado damage across the commonwealth and the state’s response.

Governor Beshear says there are now 74 confirmed deaths from the storms.

He says 17 of those are in Hopkins County and 11 of them are in Muhlenberg County.

We are updating the list of victims from our area, here.

Governor Beshear says around 100 Kentuckians are still missing, and eight people who where found have still not been identified.

He says 12 of the deaths are children. The youngest is two moths old.

Governor Beshear says it’s going to be a difficult Christmas for the children impacted by the tornados. He announced a toy drive, and asked people to shower those children in toys.

You can find information on it here.

You can also find other ways to help, here.

He’ll also be in Muhlenberg County Tuesday afternoon.

You’ll be able to watch that here at 1 p.m.

Click here for all of our deadly storms coverage.

