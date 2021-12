EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say police were called to a family dispute in Evansville.

Dispatchers tell us the call came in around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday from the 1600 block of S. Fares Ave.

Police say a person was stabbed. It’s not yet clear the extent of the injuries.

Our crew on scene saw one person in custody.

