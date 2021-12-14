Partly Sunny, Warmer

Birthday Club
By Byron Douglas
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly sunny  and warmer as high temps ascend into the upper 50s. There is a 10% chance of afternoon showers. Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild with scattered rain. Lows in the lower 50s.

Wednesday, partly sunny to mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered afternoon showers.  Scattered showers during the afternoon along with warmer high temps in the lower 60s.

