New Alert Days for high winds and heavy rain/flooding potential.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -After a couple of dry and mild days, temperatures will surge into the middle 60s on Wednesday and Thursday. A few scattered showers possible, but the main concern on Wednesday will be strong wind gusts of up to 40mph across Western Kentucky. Damaged trees and structures may get knocked down, and we may see road closures in areas where damaged trees have not been cleared. A powerful cold front will spin up severe weather in the northern plains, and will bring the potential for heavy rainfall and flooding on Thursday and Friday. 2-3″ of rain is possible, mainly across Western Kentucky. Again, this could create more problems across the tornado area, as creeks may be choked with trees and debris, which will cause flooding in low areas. Rain should taper off by Saturday. Temperatures will sink back into the lower 40s by Sunday and lows will return to their normal range in the low 30s.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.