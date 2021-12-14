Birthday Club
Names of those killed in Bremen and Dawson Springs begin to emerge

By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - As of now, officials tell us 24 people died in the Bremen and Dawson Springs areas.

We’re starting to learn who some of these people are.

The Kentucky School Boards Association shared that Jenny Bruce was a Dawson Springs Independent Schools board member. Their post said she served the district for four decades, mostly as a finance director. She continued to serve as a board member even after retirement.

Oaklynn Koon was just two months old. Her family says she died in the hospital after the tornado hit their Dawson Springs home. Her other siblings were hurt as well.

Brian Crick died in Bremen. He served as a District Court Judge in Muhlenberg and McLean County. Officials also say his family was hurt but released from the hospital.

Chase Oglesby. He was just five months old. His parents were also severely hurt in the storm. Both were flown to the hospital and are still recovering.

We heard from Billy West of Madisonville. He says his mom, Marcia Hall, and her sister, Carol Grisham, were killed in Dawson Springs.

Officials say many more people are missing.

Here is a gallery of photos of those killed. We will update as we learn more.

