Gibson Co. making progress on jail project
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County demolished a building next to the county jail to make way for updates to the facility.
Officials say the building they tore down was built in 1899 and the county bought it a few years ago.
The spot it occupied will be either an expansion or a new building.
Officials say they plan for it to be used for booking, a medical suite, central dispatch and the sheriff’s offices.
They say they’re still in the planning phase of the new facility.
