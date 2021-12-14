Gibson Co. making progress on jail project

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County demolished a building next to the county jail to make way for updates to the facility.

Officials say the building they tore down was built in 1899 and the county bought it a few years ago.

The spot it occupied will be either an expansion or a new building.

Officials say they plan for it to be used for booking, a medical suite, central dispatch and the sheriff’s offices.

They say they’re still in the planning phase of the new facility.

