FEMA helping with search & rescue efforts in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO., Ky (WFIE) - Officials in Hopkins County will give a Tuesday update at 4 p.m.

Governor Beshear announced the death toll is now 17 in Hopkins County.

Local officials also shared a midday update. You can see it here:

Officials say several people are still missing, and search and rescue are underway.

“We have a FEMA Urban Search & Rescue team, they are doing a wide area search in the Dawson Springs area,” said Nick Bailey, EMA Director. “We are trying to reduce our missing person list. It just takes time. We have a lot of people who left town. We are trying to cross reference every list we can.”

Officials are asking anyone who left town to make sure officials know you are accounted for.

Bailey said volunteer groups are arriving to assist homeowners with placing tarps on their roofs.

“It’s humbling how many people have arrived to help,” he added. “We have fielded thousands of volunteers. We are trying to move people out into some of the rural areas of the County.”

The County is requesting that storm debris be separated into four distinct piles.

Vegetative Debris – Trees, Shrubs, Clean Lumber (Non-Pressurized Lumber)

Building Materials - Painted/Stained Lumber, Shingles, Siding, Metal Roof Material, etc.

White Goods – Appliances, Refrigerators, Stoves, Ovens, Water Heaters, etc.

Hazardous Waste – Paint, Gas Cans, Propane Tanks, etc.

“We just ask everyone to be patient,” Bailey concluded. “This is a big disaster. Something like this has never hit our County before. We are asking people to be patient. FEMA is coming.”

Bailey said FEMA should arrive by Wednesday to work with impacted homeowners on individual assistance.

Officials say the Rock-A-Burger food truck will be parked at Earlington Elementary School Tuesday around noon to serve meals to families impacted by tornados.

Wednesday, the Cheese Queen food truck will be parked at the same location to provide meals around lunchtime.

Earlington Elementary School is located at 1967 Championship Drive (corner of U.S. 41/Hopkinsville Rd. and W. Main Street).

