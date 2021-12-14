Easterseals provides advice on how to handle mental health during tragedy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Easterseals officials provided mental health advice to people dealing with tragedy amid the holiday season.

The storms of 2021 hit as many were preparing for the holidays, and while some are still working through the stress of Covid-19.

Vice president of community outreach for the Easterseals, Emily Reidford, spoke with 14 News on how people can stay mentally healthy during these times.

“Using pro social behavior, so staying away from things like drugs and alcohol and other substances that kind of numb the pain,” Reidford says.

“But really going through it, and feeling those emotions and being able to tap in to that, to process what’s happening. Anytime you can do that with someone else, lending your grief to them and them lending their joy and their comfort to you is going to be helpful.”

Easterseals officials also say if you are in need of help, you can call the disaster distress hotline at 1-800-985-5990.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.