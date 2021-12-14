Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Easterseals provides advice on how to handle mental health during tragedy

By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:23 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Easterseals officials provided mental health advice to people dealing with tragedy amid the holiday season.

The storms of 2021 hit as many were preparing for the holidays, and while some are still working through the stress of Covid-19.

Vice president of community outreach for the Easterseals, Emily Reidford, spoke with 14 News on how people can stay mentally healthy during these times.

“Using pro social behavior, so staying away from things like drugs and alcohol and other substances that kind of numb the pain,” Reidford says.

“But really going through it, and feeling those emotions and being able to tap in to that, to process what’s happening. Anytime you can do that with someone else, lending your grief to them and them lending their joy and their comfort to you is going to be helpful.”

Easterseals officials also say if you are in need of help, you can call the disaster distress hotline at 1-800-985-5990.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Posey County Sheriff's Office says a driver was killed when he drove off a roadway and...
Deputies: Man dies after driving into water, overturning vehicle in Posey Co.
Crash at Grimm and 66
Crews called to rollover crash in Warrick Co.
Jordan Baize plays piano after home destroyed by piano
Bremen man loses home to tornado, stops to play piano in praise
Monday marks 44 years since UE plane crash
Monday marks 44 years since UE plane crash
A Columbia family is mourning the loss of their loved one after he fell off the roof while...
Family mourns loss of father, husband who fell putting up Christmas lights

Latest News

Easterseals provides advice on how to handle mental health during tragedy
Easterseals provides advice on how to handle mental health during tragedy
Many homes are destroyed, but their neighbors are finding ways to try to help.
Dawson Springs residents find hope in each other after tornado
Comfort food provides disaster relief in Dawson Springs
Comfort food provides disaster relief in Dawson Springs
Madisonville man cooks free meals after losing his own home in storm
Madisonville man cooks free meals after losing his own home in storm