Bremen community begins recovering from deadly tornado

BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - First responders and volunteers were back at Bremen Elementary School and the local fire department doing everything they could to help the victims in their small community.

This comes after a long day full of emotion.

The small community of Bremen, Kentucky recovering from a deadly tornado.

At a home on the corner of Kentucky 81 and Bethlehem Church Road, Kayla Chambers and her family are doing just that.

“We were extremely fortunate, and I just, I know how bad it was in other places and just right down the road, so. We are just grateful out there finding our sentimental items and not anything worse. I just feel so bad for everybody else that wasn’t so fortunate,” says Chambers.

On Friday, Chambers was home with her family just down the street when the storm struck.

“You could just hear the wind, just with such force. And then it just stopped. And that’s when I knew I needed to get the kids and we needed to go,” she says.

So they moved to the home of a family friend.

“I turned the radio on in my car and looked at the radar, and I seen that it looked like it was coming straight for us...sorry,” Chambers tearfully says. “The radio cove over and told us that catastrophic damage was to be expected. And anyone in Muhlenberg/Bremen area needed to take shelter now.”

Chambers says her family then rushed to a neighbor’s home across the street along with 20 other people, took shelter in the basement just as the storm moved into Bremen.

“If it wasn’t for them letting us in, you can see, it’s like what, 300 feet,” she says.

Now, this ravaged community, taking it piece by piece.

“So, we’re just here trying to salvage all the sentimentals that he would really appreciate to have.”

A little appreciation goes a long way here these days. A community, rally around one another, speaking volumes of the people in Bremen, Kentucky.

“It really does. We are really lucky to live in a place like this where people are caring and willing to help each other out,” Chambers says.

We are happy to report, Chambers tells us her home was barely touched and all of her family members are safe and doing okay.

She says if you’re watching from other parts of the Tri-State, what they need the most right now are your thoughts and prayers.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.