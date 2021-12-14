410 new COVID-19 cases reported in Green River District

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 410 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and three new deaths.

That’s since the last report on Friday.

Of the new cases, officials say 180 are in Daviess County, 26 in Hancock County, 80 in Henderson County, 19 in McLean County, 49 in Ohio County, 48 in Union County, and eight in Webster County.

They say the COVID-19 related deaths were two residents of Daviess County and a resident of Union County.

Officials say 11 additional COVID-19 deaths were previously unreported from earlier in the year, and the totals by county have been updated to include those cases.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find vaccine locations.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky.

Daviess Co. - 18,881 cases, 296 deaths, 56.33% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 6,049 cases, 96 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 8,938 cases, 217 deaths

Ohio Co. - 4,936 cases, 90 deaths, 42.38% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 8,531 cases, 131 deaths, 53.63% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 2,600 cases, 44 deaths, 49.09% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 1,682 cases, 42 deaths, 51.94% vaccinated

Union Co. - 2,708 cases, 44 deaths, 43.75% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 1,528 cases, 19 deaths, 62.37% vaccinated

