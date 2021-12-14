Birthday Club
410 new COVID-19 cases reported in Green River District

Kentucky COVID-19 graphic.(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 410 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and three new deaths.

That’s since the last report on Friday.

Of the new cases, officials say 180 are in Daviess County, 26 in Hancock County, 80 in Henderson County, 19 in McLean County, 49 in Ohio County, 48 in Union County, and eight in Webster County.

They say the COVID-19 related deaths were two residents of Daviess County and a resident of Union County.

Officials say 11 additional COVID-19 deaths were previously unreported from earlier in the year, and the totals by county have been updated to include those cases.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find vaccine locations.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky.

  • Daviess Co. - 18,881 cases, 296 deaths, 56.33% vaccinated
  • Muhlenberg Co. - 6,049 cases, 96 deaths
  • Hopkins Co. - 8,938 cases, 217 deaths
  • Ohio Co. - 4,936 cases, 90 deaths, 42.38% vaccinated
  • Henderson Co. - 8,531 cases, 131 deaths, 53.63% vaccinated
  • Webster Co. - 2,600 cases, 44 deaths, 49.09% vaccinated
  • McLean Co. - 1,682 cases, 42 deaths, 51.94% vaccinated
  • Union Co. - 2,708 cases, 44 deaths, 43.75% vaccinated
  • Hancock Co. - 1,528 cases, 19 deaths, 62.37% vaccinated

