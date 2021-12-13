Birthday Club
Western Kentucky town rallies together amid tornado wreckage

Clean-up efforts underway in Bremen, surrounding communities
By Lesya Feinstein and Keaton Eberly
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - Over the course of the weekend, the city of Bremen has been all hands on deck, with community members looking out for each other in the wake of the recent tornado destruction that ravaged Muhlenberg County.

[Authorities: 12 deaths in Bremen, additional deaths in Dawson Springs due to overnight storms]

Many across town lost their entire homes because of the storm, leaving them with almost nothing.

Our crews have seen groups of people who have worked all weekend long to help one another during this trying time.

Each person that spoke to 14 News on Sunday all had one thing in common: They have never seen anything like this, and they have never seen their community come together like this.

Jordan Evans drove into town from Hartford to help his 13-year-old son, who lives in Bremen with his stepfather. Evans says the community is getting them through these difficult circumstances.

“You’re surrounded by such a dark situation,” Evans said “To see all the people here - nothing’s stopping, no one’s slowing down. Everyone’s just staying focused on helping each other. I’ve never seen this type of togetherness in a community. Ever.”

[Bremen Elementary School accepting donations for tornado victims]

Our Lesya Feinstein will have a full report on 14 News at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

