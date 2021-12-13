Birthday Club
Watch: Monday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declares a state of emergency after tornadoes ripped through several states, leaving behind destruction in multiple towns in the Commonwealth.

Cleanup efforts will continue today. Officials tell us a dozen people were killed in Bremen, and over a dozen more Earlington.

Tanner Holbrook and Jessica Costello are live on sunrise with team coverage on these towns.

Meanwhile in Mayfield, Kentucky, the search continues for employees at a candle factory.

According to officials, well over 100 people were inside at the time of Friday night storms.

Click here to watch the rest of Sunrise live.

