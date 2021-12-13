Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear: 64 Kentuckians confirmed dead after storms

By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Beshear is gave another update Monday morning on the state’s response to the tornado damage.

He said so far, 64 Kentuckians are confirmed dead, and a dozen are still missing.

We know at least 25 of those are in our area, in the Bremen and Dawson Springs area.

It one of many briefings the governor has held over the last few days.

We will continue live team coverage today and in the days ahead.

Click here for our stories about the Western Kentucky tornado damage.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities: 12 deaths in Bremen, additional deaths in Dawson Springs due to overnight storms
Authorities: 12 deaths in Bremen, 13 deaths in Dawson Springs due to overnight storms
Gov. Beshear updates Ky. storm recovery efforts from Graves Co.
WATCH: Gov. Beshear provides update on response to Friday’s tornado damage
Earlington community begins to recover from tornado destruction
Earlington community begins to recover from tornado destruction
The Posey County Sheriff's Office says a driver was killed when he drove off a roadway and...
Deputies: Man dies after driving into water, overturning vehicle in Posey Co.
A family digs through the remains of their apartment in Mayfield, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021....
Kentucky tornado toll in dozens; less than feared at factory

Latest News

Jordan Baize plays piano after home destroyed by piano
Bremen man loses home to tornado, stops to play piano in praise
Monday marks 44 years since UE plane crash
Monday marks 44 years since UE plane crash
Monday marks 44 years since UE plane crash
Monday marks 44 years since UE plane crash
12/13 Sunrise Headlines
Watch: Monday Sunrise Headlines