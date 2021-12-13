Gov. Beshear: 64 Kentuckians confirmed dead after storms

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Governor Beshear is gave another update Monday morning on the state’s response to the tornado damage.

He said so far, 64 Kentuckians are confirmed dead, and a dozen are still missing.

We know at least 25 of those are in our area, in the Bremen and Dawson Springs area.

It one of many briefings the governor has held over the last few days.

