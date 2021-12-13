Birthday Club
Milder temps, rain returns late week

12/13 11:30 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
12/13 11:30 a.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Mainly sunny and dry across the Tri-State on Monday as highs pushed into the lower 50s.   Mild temps will stay in the area for the work week, with highs in the middle 60s Wednesday and Thursday, then back into the lower 50s on Friday.   Scattered rain  returns on Wednesday with widespread rain likely on Thursday and Friday.  While we may hear some rumbles of thunder across Western Kentucky, no severe weather is expected at this time.  Rainfall will range from a half inch to one inch between late Wednesday and Friday.  Normal temperatures return for the weekend with partly sunny skies.  Highs will reach the mid 40s and lows will drop into the lower 30s.

