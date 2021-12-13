Man dies after driving into water, overturning vehicle in Posey Co.

Birthday Club
By Keaton Eberly
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
NEW HARMONY, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say a driver was killed when he drove off a roadway and overturned his vehicle near the River-Walk in New Harmony.

According to the Posey County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to investigate after a caller told dispatch they found a vehicle in the water on Sunday morning.

Officials say the call originally came just before 11 a.m.

Once crews extracted the vehicle from the water, deputies say the driver was identified as 32-year-old Zachary Wedding of Evansville.

The sheriff’s office says it’s uncertain at this time, but alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. According to a press release, an autopsy is set to be scheduled soon.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Along with the Posey County Sheriff’s Office, the New Harmony Fire Department, Black Township Fire and Rescue Station, Marrs Township Volunteer Fire Department and Posey County EMS responded to the crash.

The New Harmony Police Department and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources also assisted.

