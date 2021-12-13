Gold Krugerrand dropped in Evansville red kettle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with The Salvation Army say the Krugerrand Angel has struck again.

Last Saturday at Schnucks Lawndale store, they say it was dropped in the red kettle.

The coin is one ounce of gold and approximately $1,800 in value.

Officials say each of the last three years, they we have received a Krugerrand gold coin.

The Red Kettle Campaign is at $155,393 or 62% of the $250,000 goal. It runs until December 24.

Officials say the money raised will not only provide toys and food for over 3,000 children from more than 900 families but also will help fund the soup kitchen and food pantry.

