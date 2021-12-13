Cool and sunny today, rain and warmer on the way

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are starting the day with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s under clear and calm conditions. We will have plenty of blue skies and sunshine from start to finish today, which will help our temperatures climb into the mid 50s this afternoon. It may be a bit breezy at times with wind from the south-southwest at around 6 to 12 mph and gusts as high as 18 mph.

Our temperatures will fall back through the 40s this evening, bottoming out in the low to mid 30s by the end of the night under mostly clear skies.

Tuesday may start out with some sunshine early, but clouds will build in by about midday, and the afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s. A few isolated showers are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening with slightly better chances overnight as a warm front passes through our region.

A stray shower may linger into Wednesday morning, but most of Wednesday will be dry, although still partly to mostly cloudy. Wednesday will also be breezy and the warmest day of the week with morning lows only dipping into the low 50s and afternoon highs climbing into the mid 60s, about 20° above average for this time of year.

High temperatures will reach the low to mid 60s Thursday as well, but we will hit our high in the morning and it will get gradually cooler throughout the day as a cold front moves through the Tri-State. That cold front will also bring us rain, and possibly a few thunderstorms, but severe weather is not expected.

Another low pressure system and its adjacent warm and cold fronts will push through our region Friday into Saturday. That brings more rain, mainly from Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning. Once again, a few thunderstorms may be possible, but severe weather is not expected.

Both of those cold fronts will cause a drop in our temperatures. We will go from the 60s in the middle of the week to highs in the low to mid 50s Friday, then into the low to mid 40s by the weekend.

