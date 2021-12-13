Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Bremen man loses home to tornado, stops to play piano in praise

Jordan Baize plays piano after home destroyed by piano
Jordan Baize plays piano after home destroyed by piano(Whitney Brown)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - A Bremen man is one of many who lost his home in the deadly tornado that hit late Friday night.

Jordan Baize and his family made it through the storm safely.

Saturday, his sister, Whitney Brown, says she was in the bedroom area packing up anything they could salvage.

That’s when she heard music playing from the other room.

She said she followed the sound and found Jordan sitting at his grand piano, playing the Gaither tune There’s Something About That Name.

She said everything around him was broken, and you can clearly see the home didn’t even have a roof.

Still, Jordan stopped to worship in the midst of disaster.

Whitney’s post has received thousands of shares. She says she’s thankful so many people are seeing it.

She says it has been a blessing to her and others.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities: 12 deaths in Bremen, additional deaths in Dawson Springs due to overnight storms
Authorities: 12 deaths in Bremen, 13 deaths in Dawson Springs due to overnight storms
Gov. Beshear updates Ky. storm recovery efforts from Graves Co.
WATCH: Gov. Beshear provides update on response to Friday’s tornado damage
Earlington community begins to recover from tornado destruction
Earlington community begins to recover from tornado destruction
The Posey County Sheriff's Office says a driver was killed when he drove off a roadway and...
Deputies: Man dies after driving into water, overturning vehicle in Posey Co.
A family digs through the remains of their apartment in Mayfield, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021....
Kentucky tornado toll in dozens; less than feared at factory

Latest News

Gov. Beshear: 64 Kentuckians confirmed dead after storms
Monday marks 44 years since UE plane crash
Monday marks 44 years since UE plane crash
Monday marks 44 years since UE plane crash
Monday marks 44 years since UE plane crash
12/13 Sunrise Headlines
Watch: Monday Sunrise Headlines