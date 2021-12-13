Birthday Club
Bremen Elementary School accepting donations for tornado victims

By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - Bremen Elementary School is offering its help to members of the community who were devastated by the tornado that hit Muhlenberg County late Friday night.

School officials are taking in people who need shelter or supplies. They also prepared a meal at the school on Sunday evening.

Affected people in the community were invited to eat at the school or pick up a meal.

Community members have been gathering supplies and packing school buses.

