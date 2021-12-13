14 Sports Recap: Highlights from weekend action throughout Tri-State

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Highlights from the many sporting events that were held across the Tri-State area on Friday and Saturday.

The list of games that 14 Sports covered over the weekend are listed below:

Kentucky Christian University (7-5) vs. Southern Indiana (6-1) women’s basketball

Reitz (2-0) vs. Mater Dei (1-1) boys basketball

Mount Vernon (1-1) vs. Central (2-1) boys basketball

Tell City (0-3) vs. Gibson Southern (0-0) boys basketball

Morehead State (1-5) vs. Evansville (5-3) women’s basketball

Bloomington South (1-7) vs. North (4-2) girls basketball

Huntsville Havoc (15-1-1) vs. Evansville Thunderbolts (11-6) hockey

