14 Sports Recap: Highlights from weekend action throughout Tri-State

By Aaron Hancock and Tamar Sher
Published: Dec. 13, 2021 at 1:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Highlights from the many sporting events that were held across the Tri-State area on Friday and Saturday.

The list of games that 14 Sports covered over the weekend are listed below:

  • Kentucky Christian University (7-5) vs. Southern Indiana (6-1) women’s basketball
  • Reitz (2-0) vs. Mater Dei (1-1) boys basketball
  • Mount Vernon (1-1) vs. Central (2-1) boys basketball
  • Tell City (0-3) vs. Gibson Southern (0-0) boys basketball
  • Morehead State (1-5) vs. Evansville (5-3) women’s basketball
  • Bloomington South (1-7) vs. North (4-2) girls basketball
  • Huntsville Havoc (15-1-1) vs. Evansville Thunderbolts (11-6) hockey

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

