By Jeff Lyons
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and dry conditions across the Tri-State on Sunday as highs rose into the lower 50s.   We will have a quiet start to the week, with sunshine Monday through Wednesday.  Highs on Monday and Tuesday will rise into the upper 50s.   Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the middle 60s.   Clouds and rain return on Thursday, with rain chances continuing through Saturday.   Highs will drop back into the mid 50s on Friday and into the mid 40s for the weekend.

