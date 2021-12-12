No. 7 Louisville women top rival No. 14 Kentucky 64-58

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Ahlana Smith and Hailey Van Lith each made two late baskets and No. 7 Louisville held off No. 14 Kentucky 64-58 for its eighth consecutive victory.

Smith hit a go-ahead jumper with 2:47 remaining. The Cardinals improved to 8-1 and beat their in-state archrivals for the fifth straight time.

Kentucky fell to 6-3. The Wildcats host Morgan State on December 17 at 7:00.

A moment of silence was held before the game to remember victims from Friday night’s storms in Mayfield, Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.