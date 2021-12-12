WATCH LIVE: Lt. Gov. Coleman surveys storm damage in Muhlenberg, Ohio Counties

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman will be joining local Kentucky officials to survey storm damage in Muhlenberg and Ohio Counties.

Lt. Gov. Coleman will be in Muhlenberg County at 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning, and in Ohio County at 11 a.m.

You can watch her from Ohio County here:

Authorities say there are at least 12 fatalities in the area of Bremen, including District Court Judge Brian Crick after a tornado ripped through western Kentucky Friday night. Kentucky State Police tells 14 News the youngest death was a five-month-old infant, while the oldest death was 75 years old.

Gov. Beshear believes the death toll in Kentucky could surpass 50 people. He said it could even near 100 fatalities.

State leaders said this is the worst tornado event in Kentucky’s history.

Governor Beshear declared a state of emergency due to the damage in several areas.

Beshear along with local, state and federal officials will hold a conference to update Kentuckians on the response to tornado damage across the commonwealth Sunday in Graves County.

You can watch that conference here at 3:15 p.m.

