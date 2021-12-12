Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Lt. Gov. Coleman surveys storm damage in Muhlenberg, Ohio Counties

Tornado damage in Ohio Co., Ky.
Tornado damage in Ohio Co., Ky.(Vickie Richards)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman will be joining local Kentucky officials to survey storm damage in Muhlenberg and Ohio Counties.

Lt. Gov. Coleman will be in Muhlenberg County at 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning, and in Ohio County at 11 a.m.

You can watch her from Ohio County here:

Authorities say there are at least 12 fatalities in the area of Bremen, including District Court Judge Brian Crick after a tornado ripped through western Kentucky Friday night. Kentucky State Police tells 14 News the youngest death was a five-month-old infant, while the oldest death was 75 years old.

Gov. Beshear believes the death toll in Kentucky could surpass 50 people. He said it could even near 100 fatalities.

State leaders said this is the worst tornado event in Kentucky’s history.

Governor Beshear declared a state of emergency due to the damage in several areas.

Beshear along with local, state and federal officials will hold a conference to update Kentuckians on the response to tornado damage across the commonwealth Sunday in Graves County.

You can watch that conference here at 3:15 p.m.

[Related: Tri-State deaths reported after tornado outbreak in W. Ky.]

[Related: Gov. Beshear: 70 or more deaths likely after storms in Ky]

[Related: Pres. Biden approves disaster request in Kentucky following deadly tornado outbreak]

[Related: Family survives tornado in Hopkins Co.]

[Related: Dawson Springs church bouncing back after tornado]

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tri-State deaths reported after tornado outbreak in W. Ky.
Authorities: 12 deaths in Bremen, additional deaths in Dawson Springs due to overnight storms
Authorities: 12 deaths in Bremen, additional deaths in Dawson Springs due to overnight storms
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency due to tornado damage in western Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear: 70 or more deaths likely after storms in Ky.
In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, wreckage from a tornado is seen on Saturday.
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
Family survives tornado in Hopkins Co.
Family survives tornado in Hopkins Co.

Latest News

Earlington community begins to recover from tornado destruction
Earlington community begins to recover from tornado destruction
The Henderson Police Department is collecting supplies to help the communities affected by...
Henderson police collecting supplies for communities affected by Friday’s storm
Earlington community begins to recover from tornado destruction
Earlington community begins to recover from tornado destruction
Henderson police collecting supplies for communities affected by Friday’s storm
Henderson police collecting supplies for communities affected by Friday’s storm