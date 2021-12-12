Birthday Club
Hopkins Co. schools closed for winter break

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Dec. 12, 2021 at 2:35 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County School officials say they will not be in session until after winter break.

School officials say initially students would attend school Dec. 13-17, but due to Friday’s tornado, officials have decided to begin winter break early.

In a message sent to families of the students, Superintendent Amy Smith said the following:

“Good afternoon! This is Amy Smith, Superintendent of Hopkins County Schools. As a community we are experiencing a tragic time. Everyone of Team Hopkins is being impacted and affected. Our students, families and community have suffered devastating loss and in response all of Hopkins County Schools will not be in session until after winter break. We are One Team, One Mission, One Community and will get through this tragedy together. You are in our prayers and we are here to support you! Staff are not expected to work. Our Central Office will be open and we will be in touch if volunteers are needed after we receive information from our Judge Executive.

Hopkins County School officials say classes will resume on Jan. 3.

