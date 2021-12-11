Webster County students shop for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Students from Webster County High School and Dixon Elementary School spent the day Friday at the Henderson Walmart.

Combined, the two groups of students bought Christmas presents for 38 local children through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree.

“We get clothes for them, toys, things that they have on their interest form,” Miles Frailey, a senior at Webster County High School said. “They fill out an interest form before we do the shopping for them. It’s a great experience to help them fulfill what they need for Christmas this season.”

Members of the Webster County High School Student Council have shopped for Angel Tree for years.

They receive funds from a community board called Webster County Caring for Neighbors.

This year, students from Dixon Elementary’s Student Council wanted to raise their own money so they could shop for Angel Tree as well.

“They decided back in the end of October, November — that they wanted to start working on something for Christmas to help the students and kids in our community,” Rachel Bray, a teacher at Dixon Elementary and the sponsor of the school’s student council said.

The students came up with a fundraiser called “Turkey of the Year.”

Through this program, students collected and donated spare change into a jar in their favorite teacher’s classroom.

They were able to collect over $1,800 — enough to buy gifts for 14 kids.

Students from the high school were able to buy presents for 24 children on the Angel Tree.

“This student council is them taking leadership in our school,” Bray said. “Hopefully these students we have in student council will be the leaders in the high school. And then when they go onto college and into our community, they’re going to be civic leaders in our community.”

Teachers say the plan was to spend the rest of their Friday wrapping gifts for the Angel Tree children.

