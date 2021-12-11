Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Watch Live: Officials discuss storm damage from Sacramento, Ky.

Damage in Hopkins Co.
Damage in Hopkins Co.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials are holding a news conference concerning last night’s storms from Sacramento.

Watch it live here. We aren’t sure of an exact start time Saturday morning.

[Related: Tri-State deaths reported after tornado outbreak in W. Ky.]

[Related: Gov. Beshear: 50 or more deaths likely after storms in Ky]

The storms have left widespread damage in Western Kentucky.

We’ll have updates online, and live team coverage Saturday on 14 News at 6.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tri-State deaths reported after tornado outbreak in W. Ky.
Alert Day WFIE
Tornadoes and damaging winds likely Friday night through early Saturday
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency due to tornado damage in western Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear: 50 or more deaths likely after storms in Ky
Alert Day WFIE
Tornadoes, Damaging Winds Possible
Alert Day WFIE
Tornadoes, damaging winds possible late Friday night, early Saturday

Latest News

Police lights
Ohio County man sentenced to 20 years in child rape case
Tri-State deaths reported after tornado outbreak in W. Ky.
Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency due to tornado damage in western Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear: 50 or more deaths likely after storms in Ky
Hopkins Co. Sheriff discusses storm damage
Hopkins Co. Sheriff discusses storm damage