Watch Live: Officials discuss storm damage from Sacramento, Ky.
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
McLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials are holding a news conference concerning last night’s storms from Sacramento.
Watch it live here. We aren’t sure of an exact start time Saturday morning.
The storms have left widespread damage in Western Kentucky.
We’ll have updates online, and live team coverage Saturday on 14 News at 6.
