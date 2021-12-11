Toyota hosting career programs for high school, college students

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Toyota has three established programs where high school students can gain hands-on work experience.

The company’s engineering development program is for current high school seniors who plan to start college next fall.

The advanced manufacturing technician program included a two-year degree, paid work experience and the most up-to-date curriculum.

The 4T Academy allows juniors and seniors to work alongside field experts at Toyota and gain valuable experience.

Toyota officials say these programs offer students experience they wouldn’t learn in a traditional classroom.

“Obviously, we’re doing it both for our careers and our workforce needs, but we’re also doing it for the students, so they’re able to come in and really see what that career looks like so they can make an informed decision themselves after they graduate college,” Human Resources Skilled Group Leader Chris Melvin said. “Is that the type of career I want to go to?”

All programs are paid internships or apprenticeships. Click here to access the application link.

The deadline to apply for the engineering development program is in January. The other two are open.

